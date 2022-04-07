Kemarni Watson-Darby jury sent away until next week

Kemarni was just three-years-old when he was killed

Both defendants, Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson and her former boyfriend Nathaniel Pope, are charged with murder and child cruelty.

The trial started in November and was supposed to finish by mid-January, but a series of delays has extended the case.

The jury began deliberations at the end of last month but no verdicts had been reached yesterday.

Watson, 30, of Radnor Road, Handsworth, and Pope, 31, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, deny murder and multiple child cruelty charges.

Kemarni died from massive internal injuries on June 5, 2018.