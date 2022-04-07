Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kemarni Watson-Darby jury sent away until next week

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

The jury has been sent away until next Tuesday in the murder trial of tragic toddler Kemarni Watson-Darby.

Kemarni was just three-years-old when he was killed
Kemarni was just three-years-old when he was killed

Both defendants, Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson and her former boyfriend Nathaniel Pope, are charged with murder and child cruelty.

The trial started in November and was supposed to finish by mid-January, but a series of delays has extended the case.

The jury began deliberations at the end of last month but no verdicts had been reached yesterday.

Watson, 30, of Radnor Road, Handsworth, and Pope, 31, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, deny murder and multiple child cruelty charges.

Kemarni died from massive internal injuries on June 5, 2018.

The jury will return to Birmingham Crown Court on March 12 at 10am.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Crime
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News