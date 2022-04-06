Households across the West Midlands waiting for council tax rebate

All properties in council tax bands A to D are entitled to the £150 payment – but only those paying council tax by direct debit will receive it automatically.

But an analysis has revealed more than 444,000 households across the West Midlands currently pay council tax manually meaning they will have to apply to receive the rebate. These residents either pay their bills by visiting their council’s website every month, make their payments by phone or visit their town hall to pay in person.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils across the country, said payments will be made from today. But councils across the country have warned there could be a delay with handing it out.

Councils are now undertaking a “major exercise” of writing to all households which do not pay bills by direct debit, advising them how to claim the £150. Some councils have been told not to pay the £150 until households have made their council tax bill payment for April.

A flyer from the department for levelling up, housing and communities with information about the rebate is to be sent out with all annual council tax bills. Authorities are encouraging residents to set up a direct debit so they receive the rebate as quickly as possible – but alternative plans are being put in place.

Birmingham

Birmingham has approximately 417,000 properties which fit into the A – D council tax bandings. The council holds bank details for around half of residents in these properties – around 206,000 properties.

The other half, an eye-watering 211,000 households, have no bank details recorded with Birmingham city council.

The scheme will be open for payments to be made to eligible households until the end of September 2022 for the main scheme and the end of November for the discretionary scheme. The payments received will be disregarded as income for any people on means tested benefits.

At their last cabinet meeting, councillors discussed the rebate scheme, adding the government will provide £3.6 million in funding for Birmingham to operate a discretionary fund for households in need who would not otherwise be eligible. This could include, for example, individuals on low incomes who live in properties valued in bands E – H.

A spokesman for Birmingham City Council said: "We are due to receive funding at the end of March and will need to ensure all council tax rebate payments are made by 30 September 2022. We anticipate, following verification checks, the first payments will start to be made towards the end of April/beginning of May, however this will be confirmed when the timescales have been finalised.

"If you already pay your council tax bill by direct debit and the name(s) of the bank account held matches the name(s) on the council tax bill, you do not need to contact us. It’s not too late to set up your direct debit if you already have (or would like to register for) a BRUM account (sign in or register for a BRUM account here). Alternatively, you can complete a Direct Debit form without creating a BRUM account.

"As this evolves, where eligible households haven’t claimed we will be looking into appropriate methods of communication i.e., social media, text, email or letter but, we do have until the end of September to reach out to those citizens who haven’t contacted us."

Coventry

Coventry chief said that 140,000 properties make up 94 per cent of the city’s domestic properties.

Approximately 87,000 households pay by direct debit in Coventry. This leaves 57,000 households – 38 per cent – which will need to make an application for the council tax rebate.

A spokesperson for Coventry city council added: “The council will be deploying considerable resources to work through the applications as quickly as possible whilst ensuring processes are robust and mitigate the risk of fraud or error.

“Those who have paid their council tax by direct debit prior to February 3, 2022 will receive a payment direct to their bank account, providing that the name on the account matches the liable party for council tax purposes.

“Those who do not pay by direct debit or people who have provided direct debit details since February 3, 2022 will have to complete an online application. Each eligible household will be sent a letter to explain that they should apply online or contact us for an assisted claim. The online system will validate identity and bank details.

“The application process will be open for a period to be confirmed. However, if an eligible household has not claimed before this date then the council will credit the council tax account with £150 which can be claimed as a refund or left to reduce the council tax balance.

“In the meantime, we are encouraging residents not to contact us as we will write to everyone who is entitled to the rebate to explain how they can receive the payment.”

Dudley

The Black Country borough revealed that 141,000 households pay council tax.

Approximately 95,000 households pay council tax by direct debit. But 46,000 households, or an astonishing 48 per cent do not pay by direct debit.

Balvinder Heran, deputy chief executive at Dudley Council, said: “Approximately two thirds of all households currently pay their council tax by direct debit and 46,000 households choose to pay by other means.

“We’re encouraging anyone who doesn’t already pay by direct debit to do so as it means their £150 rebate will be paid automatically in the weeks following their first direct debit payment. We will contact all other households who choose not to pay by direct debit to arrange their rebate payment.”

Sandwell

Sandwell had one of the highest council tax rises in the West Midlands, and the country, at 4.99 per cent.

Out of approximately 120,000 households, nearly 35,000, or 29 per cent, do not pay their council tax by direct debit.

An online form will be available on Sandwell council’s website later this month (April) for people who do not pay their council tax by Direct Debit to provide their details so payments can be made into their bank accounts.

A spokesperson for Sandwell Council said: “Sandwell Council is working to award the £150 council tax rebate to those residents who are eligible. For those signed up to Direct Debit, we are aiming to start to make these payments in early April. Those not on Direct Debit will need to complete an application form before we can make the payment and we expect the application form to be available by early May.

“We also have approximately 20,000 households currently in receipt of council tax reduction who have no council tax to pay but are still eligible for the rebate.”

Walsall

Approximately 92 per cent of households in the borough – 108,000 – are eligible for the council tax rebate. But nearly 46,000 of those households – 43 per cent – do not pay their council tax via direct debit.

The council will shortly publicise its plans to make payments to those not in receipt of direct debit and details about the discretionary scheme which will support those vulnerable residents who may not qualify for the £150 rebate. Residents are encouraged to check the council website for more information.

A spokesperson for Walsall council said: “To support eligible households (in council tax bands A to D) with receiving their £150 council tax energy rebate, for those that currently pay their council tax by direct debit, the council will be making direct payment after the initial payment of the 2022/23 council tax has been collected.

“Households not on the direct debit scheme (currently around 43 per cent of households in the borough) will be contacted to obtain bank details and other methods of payment to ensure that the rebate can be made as promptly as possible direct into their accounts.”

Wolverhampton

Around 48,000 households across Wolverhampton will not automatically receive the £150 council tax rebate they are due in April.

The council have said an online application form is available on the council’s website.