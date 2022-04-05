Wolves fans set to pay tribute as funeral procession for father passes Molineux

Bal, left, with cousin Khushwant

Baljit 'Balti Bal' Bhandal, a season ticket holder and fan of the club for more than 40 years, died on March 22 after a cardiac arrest.

The dedicated supporter was a regular sight for Wolves fans near the subway outside Molineux with his Indian food van – known as Mr Tikka.

His funeral procession will pass by Molineux at 2.45pm on Thursday where it will briefly pause, before continuing to Cannock Chase Crematorium.

Family members described him as being outgoing and someone who was devoted to his children Shannon and Daniel Bhandal, aged 26 and 30.

Suki Bhandal said: "He was outgoing, enjoyed his life until he became ill over the last few weeks and he loved his football.

"He loved supporting them and was absolutely devoted to his children.

"We ran the Mr Tikka (food van) at Molineux, by the subway, for 10 years. It was the first Indian establishment outside any football ground.

"And when Wolves were promoted to the premiership, we had Arsenal fans, Man United fans, coming to us and they said we should have this outside our matches.

"He was a season ticket holder since he was 15 or 16 and used to go with his family and when we got married, in 1989, I would go with him to Wolves games. He has always been a Wolves fanatic and he was devoted to his children, and they were devoted to him."

Mr Bhandal would take his children to football matches including when his daughter was young and sometime she would "fall asleep" at the grounds, with the loving father maintaining a "close bond" with his children.