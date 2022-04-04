Arboretum photographers scoop awards

Oliver Potter - Wild Arboretum Photography Competition (U14)

Oliver Potter, from Tividale, was the winning under-14 photographer after he snapped a picture of vibrant crocuses in a bed of fallen leaves.

And Rob Bendelow, from Burton-upon-Trent, won in the adult category for his image of a Great White Egret being chased by a Grey Heron.

The photographers were challenged to use natural elements within the arboretum's 150-acres of gardens and woodlands as inspiration. And each winning photographer was awarded a print by judge Gerard Hobson.

Oliver discovered the crocuses among a carpet of dead, fallen leaves around bare winter trees. He said: "It made me feel like spring was on its way.”

Mr Hobson, the judge, said: "The composition of this photograph is beautiful, with the vibrant crocuses standing out sharply against the crisp brown leaves. The aspect and length of the photograph works really well, adding to the sense of the flowers emerging from the ground up. It perfectly captures the hope of spring. Wonderful."

Rob Bendelow, the winner of the adult category, added: "I am a regular visitor to the Arboretum and Great White Egrets are one of the star birds, often to be found on Junction Pit.They have a love-hate relationship with the local Grey Herons, and on this particular visit treated me to some aerial feistiness!”

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning, said: " "Our photography competition was a fantastic opportunity for our visitors to be inspired by Gerard Hobson’s stunning Wild Arboretum exhibition in our Remembrance Centre, before heading out into our grounds to capture their own beautiful images of wildlife.