Bright future envisioned for old eye infirmary set to become flats and SEN facilities

CGI proposals for the site

BZ Property Holdings presented their plans for the crumbling building to councillors and members of the community at the University of Wolverhampton’s Brownfield Institute.

The firm fought back against claims it had left the site to sit abandoned for two years, with bosses saying they are dedicated to its restoration.

The property owners plan to regenerate three former NHS buildings which were previously the city’s eye infirmary, nurses’ homes, and outpatients and accident and emergency departments.

Proposals involve converting the former eye infirmary, which is situated at the confluence of Compton Road and Merridale Road, into 24 apartments alongside building 51 new apartments.

The plans also include an eating disorder clinic in the former nurses’ home and a new special educational needs unit adjoining that.

Nadeem Ahmad, of BZ Property Holdings said: “We hope these will be iconic buildings for the many, not the few. We all know the buildings have been left empty and vacant after the NHS trust left, or should I say abandoned, the site in 2007.

“They shut off everything, including the water and electricity, which means it quickly becomes dilapidated. In 2013 and 2019 when the site was still owned by the NHS, there were fires. Only in 2018 did the council issue a Section 215 because of the state of the building.

“BZ Properties purchased the site in March 2019 and another firm entered negotiations to buy it from us with the condition that the transaction must be completed within a year.

“Twelve months later that firm pulled out, citing financial reasons, and pulled funding. Because of the contract, the owner can’t conduct work because of the negotiations. Contrary to what’s been said over the previous weeks, we have not left the site to sit over the last two years. In April 2021, BZ Properties took the initiative to bring the buildings back to life. We have dedicated ourselves to redevelopment of the site.”

Liam Russell, the director of the architecture firm behind the project - Liam Russell Architects - said: “We look for a project where we can genuinely make an impact and manifest difference in the area.

“We’re here to deliver positive changes. We’re here to build a sustainable future.

“We looked at the dilapidated site and it was a sorry site to see - we could see massive potential.

“The buildings are from 1888, 1927, 1937, and now 2022 - it’s your gift, we’re trying to produce it for you.

“We’re retaining as much of the character of the site as possible, it’s not trying to be a statement, we’re not trying to dwarf the architecture of the site.

“I believe this proposal is about delivering positive change in Wolverhampton and the excitement of bringing an old building back to use.”

Mr Russell said the firm were ready to deliver the scheme this year if all goes to plan and that the project was designed with sustainability in mind.

He added: “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do. We are always aiming to be carbon neutral or better, which is impossible in some aspects but we should be very close to carbon neutral with this.

“There’ll be solar panels on the roof of the SEN and outpatient and accident and emergency buildings. We’ll also have green roofs which basically look after themselves.

“We’re aiming to match the original building’s longevity of 134 years, so hopefully in 134 years we’ll still be talking about what a great day this was.”

Then Jawad Sheikh, who has 25 years’ experience in specialist care for children and adults, spoke about the proposed SEN school and eating disorder clinic.

Jawad said: “We asked ourselves what would work well in this location in terms of the impact on the community, and we decided on an SEN school and eating disorder clinic in view of the requirement nationally and locally for these specialist cares.

“These are the two main health provisions with the least offered services nationally and are at the top of the agenda for mental health.

“The SEN school will have around 60 to 100 places for children aged five to 16, where they will get the opportunity to receive an education befitting them.

“This will give them a purpose and start in life, which in the current education system, is hard to deliver. It gives them the opportunity to become inclusive in society.

“We’re also planning interactive learning and ground-breaking IT. There will also be the eating disorder clinic for young adolescents with low BMIs and very complex eating disorders.

“What we’re doing is creating jobs and community-based services, but it’s also an eye-opener for what Wolverhampton can offer.”