Golden couple ready to welcome riders to charity event

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough are inviting riders of all ability to take part in the Round the Wrekin Sportive

Hugh Porter MBE and Anita Lonsbrough MBE are encouraging as many people as possible to get on their bikes and ride as part of the Round the Wrekin sportive, a day-long cycling event taking in the sights of Shropshire over three courses.

The event, which is being sponsored by Carvers, will run over the 25-mile Hugh Porter route, the 64-mile Compton Classic and the Carver’s Epic, a 100-mile route through deep Shropshire, including a climb up the Long Mynd.

It will be the first time since 2019 the event will be able to run at its normal capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions and will set out from Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club in Wall Heath on Sunday, May 22 at 8am.

The couple are patrons of Compton Care and have said the event is a wonderful day for all involved

Both 1960 Olympic swimming gold medallist Anita and four-times world individual pursuit champion Hugh are patrons of Compton Care and said it was a great way to help a charity close to their hearts.

Hugh said: "It means a lot to us as it's a hospice which offers treatment to people who have life-threatening diseases and both Anita and I have felt privileged to be in a position to try and fan the flames for a big charity event.

"When we first held the event, we didn't know what to expect, but we all got together to organise it and the courses were designed by Andy Dawson and the first year in 2016, we had more than 500 take part and as high as 700 since."

Anita said: "It's a great way for people to give something back to Compton and it's a great day out and to see the mass start when they leave the Rugby ground at Dudley Kingswinford is super.

"They have a lovely day and come back and tell the stories about what has happened during the day and their own stories about surviving cancer, so it's a wonderful occasion."

Both Hugh and Anita will be part of the medal presentations as people complete the three courses, with Hugh also looking at being part of the route named in his honour, and said it was an honour to be able to reward people for their efforts on the day.

Hugh said: "For our sporting pedigrees, we do enjoy being part of the team giving out the medals at the end and having enjoyed being on a podium and receiving a medal, we know how much of a special feeling it is.

"I know they won't be on a podium receiving their medal, but they will get to the finish and be full of pride and smiles and have a sense of achievement, so it's a nice little touch."

Anita said: "They are really nice medals and the riders do appreciate them, with many showing off their medals to those they've ridden with, so it just adds to the day."