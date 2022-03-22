Woman in hospital after crash at junction where two boys were previously killed

An air ambulance and two ambulances attended the scene in Wolverhampton

The crash occurred at the junction of Birmingham New Road and Lawnswood Avenue at around 3pm today (March 22).

An air ambulance was sent to the scene alongside two ambulances, before the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2:57pm to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of the Birmingham New Road and Lawnswood Avenue, Wolverhampton.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a doctor and paramedic on board attended the scene.

"Crews assessed one patient, a woman, who was conveyed to hospital as a precaution."

The incident occurred at the same junction where siblings Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh were killed in 2019.

Six men were charged in connection with the deaths of the brothers in September last year.