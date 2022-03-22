Public consultation on plans to transform Wolverhampton's crumbling eye infirmary

An artist's impression of the new corner apartment building

The scheme suffered a major setback last year when the developer pulled out, and Wolverhampton Council announced last week it would consider using a compulsory purchase order to acquire the key site on the edge of the city centre.

But owner BZ Property Holdings has called this unfair, saying a compulsory purchase order would only lead to further delays.

It has now launched a three-week public consultation on the latest plans to restore the eye infirmary and nurses’ home, as well as provide apartments for rent.

The proposals involve converting the former eye infirmary into 24 apartments and building 51 new apartments.

The plans also include an eating disorder clinic in the former nurses’ home and a new special educational needs unit adjoining that.

Artist's impression of the former eye infirmary building which is planned to be converted into apartments

Liam Russell Architects is working with BZ Property Holdings on the plans.

Mr Russell said: "When asked to consider how this site could be rejuvenated, we considered its importance in the local area and in the wider context of Wolverhampton itself.

"We are excited to present a highly sustainable and restorative proposal to quickly move this site from its current state into something fantastic."

He said contractors have already been selected for the construction, and financing partners have been secured, with over £300 million of funding.

The former eye infirmary

BZ Property Holdings’ managing director, Zed Ahmed, said: “The housing will suit a range of local needs including some family-sized units and units catering for disability, which is severely under-served in the area.

"As a Wolverhampton resident I know that there are things we can do to help people who are otherwise left behind.

"My team has heard what is required and ensured that the proposals meet those requirements.

“We are at advanced stages of redeveloping this site, the closest to a planning submission than any other developer has been since 2007. We have undertaken at least 19 surveys and reports in support of this submission.

"There will be no need for the council to use public funds to acquire the land unnecessarily, from a private landowner who wishes to take the scheme forward at his own risk and cost.

"It seems rather unfair that the council’s press release was made public only a matter of days before we go to public consultation.

"A CPO would only cause further delays to the redevelopment of the site.”

Compulsory purchase orders allow authorities to acquire land without the consent of the owner when development or regeneration is in the public interest.

Wolverhampton Council also says that proceedings are under way to bring a prosecution against BZ Property Holdings for non-compliance of an s215 notice requiring it to undertake certain repairs to the historic buildings.

The council says it is keen for the site to be brought back into use to provide new housing opportunities and resolve long-standing issues of anti-social behaviour, dilapidation and blight on the surrounding area.

If the scheme gets the go-ahead from planning chiefs, construction is intended to start in the autumn and be completed next year.

To view the proposals visit formereyeinfirmary-wolverhampton.co.uk/our-proposal

The public consultation will run until April 11.