Machete attack hero celebrates freedom of city and reunites with children she saved

Lisa Potts with Ahmed and Marium. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

She was presented with Freedom of Wolverhampton status in front of her family and some of the young people she saved during the lunch on Friday.

The Freedom of the City is the 22nd award that Lisa has received in recognition of her bravery.

In attendance at the lunch were Mayor of Wolverhampton, Greg Brackenridge and Wolverhampton MP Pat McFadden.

Lisa said: "It was lovely, obviously I was given the award the week before.

"The lunch was the icing on the cake, it was lovely for the mayor to present it to me in front of my family.

"It was lovely that my family were there, it meant a lot for them to see me being awarded this.

"What was also lovely is that two of the children that were involved in the incident, Ahmed and Marium, both came to the lunch.

"It was lovely to see them as I haven't seen them in years, it was quite magical for me."

Earlier in the month, Lisa was made Wolverhampton's first Freewoman in front of a standing ovation led by civic chiefs.

Paying tribute to her public service, Councillor Greg Brackenridge said: "We do have other females which have had the Freedom of the City, but their medals said ‘Freeman’ so we have dragged it into the 21st century.