Region welcomes refugee scheme but many lack the space and money to home a refugee

Tony O'Neill from Quinton

The government has launched the Homes for Ukraine website, where people across the country can register their interest to house one of the 2.5 million refugees fleeing from war-torn Ukraine.

Ukrainians will be given three years leave to remain in the UK and will be entitled to work and access public services.

In return, people taking in a refugee will be given a £350 per month "thank you" payment, while local authorities will be entitled to more than £10,000 per refugee and additional support payments for school-age children.

While actor Benedict Cumberbatch has expressed an interest in housing a refugee and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is "exploring" the possibility, many people have expressed concern that the £350 "thank you" payment would not go far enough to cover extra people joining their household, especially with the cost of living crisis.

Royal Mail worker Dennis Wade said: "I'm not sure about the £350 a month because it all depends on how big the family is. If it is one person it will go towards the cost of housing them pretty well but if it is a family of three or four it wouldn't be near enough.

"But there is a lot of good people in this country, a lot of people were offering help before the government stepped in whether financial or with supplies or even offers of accommodation themselves.

"I just think the government have been slow and the help should have started before now."

Chris Greaves, a retired public servant from West Bromwich, said: "Of course I would really like to help these poor people fleeing from Ukraine.

"However, I don't have a spare room and with the inflation rate and cost of living rising is at is, it would be really difficult to keep people for £350 a month without it seriously damaging your own spending budget.

"I wish the circumstances were different as I think this country has an obligation to help these people."

Jeff and June Williams from Blackheath have been following the refugee crisis on the news.

Jeff said: "It's awful. You watch the news and see what people are saying - it's a desperate situation and you need to put yourself in their shoes."

"The new scheme is a good gesture but a costly gesture."

63-year-old Tony O'Neill is an ambulance driver from Quinton and has seen the generosity of the local community in the response to the invasion of Ukraine.

He said: "We've been overwhelmed with donations for Ukraine. We've just done a big collection and people have donated loads of stuff.

"But we haven't got the space at home to house a refugee."

His wife, Karen O'Neill, added: "Most people struggle as it is so £350 a month really isn't enough."

34-year-old Andrei Dutu from Birmingham, added: "From what I hear, people still need visas, which seem to be easy to get at the border.

"I would house a refugee if I had extra room but I don't."

Marion Ball, a 75-year-old volunteer at Barnardo's, said: "The government could have been a bit quicker but what they're proposing to do is good. It's such a difficult situation.

"I would have housed a refugee if I was younger and I do have the space, but for personal reasons I won't."

However, the region is determined to help Ukraine in any way it can.

28-year-old Rajni Rai, a sales executive from West Bromwich, spoke passionately about the need to help the war-torn country.

She said: "We should help Ukrainian refugees. People should take someone in if they can, because these people are really in trouble and have no place to live. If they can, they should take in a family.

"If I could do something for someone, I definitely would."

Michael Gove has now launched the Homes for Ukraine website. The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "The courage shown by the Ukrainian people in the face of devastation caused by the invasion of their great country is nothing short of remarkable.

"The United Kingdom has a long and proud history of helping others in their hour of need and our new Homes for Ukraine scheme offers a lifeline to those who have been forced to flee.

"I’m asking people across our country who can provide a home for Ukrainians to consider being sponsors.