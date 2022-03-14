Wolverhampton food bank volunteers handed certificates in recognition of their hard work

Certificates have been handed out to volunteers at the WMF. Mayor Greg Brackenridge, WMF chairman Mohammed Khalil, and youngsters: Raqeeb Ali Haidar aged eight, Rehan Ismail aged 12, Abdul Asif aged 12 and Mohammed Ali Sajid aged 10 alongside more recipients.

Adults and children who've helped at the Wolverhampton Muslim Forum (WMF) were honoured with certificates at the special event held on Sunday.

Around 20 to 25 were handed out – with the rest posted to people who couldn't make it – as a way of the charity saying "thank you" for all their work.

Shakeela Asif, a volunteer for the WMF and a member of the core management group at the charity, said: "We've had quite a lot of volunteers and even if people spend an hour of their time, they deserve recognition because we're so grateful.

"This has been going on for over two years and when people give their time they just do it out of the goodness of their heart, and as a charity we thought it would be nice to do something for them. They had no knowledge of it (the ceremony) and they were really shocked by it and the kids were so excited.

"When Covid-19 struck it was quite busy, but it showed you just how much people need this service. Even through the snow and the awful weather, our volunteers would turn up, pack the bags and get items out to those in need – because we didn't want to let anyone down."

Ms Asif said children – during the Covid-19 restrictions – had also chipped in to help with the packing of vital items, allowing them to be picked up and delivered by the adults.

The youngsters also received certificates on Sunday at the charity's base at Elms Resource Centre, on Manby Close, from Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge.