University offers more table tennis sessions after funding boost

More people will be able to play table tennis after the funding boost for the university

Wolverhampton University has been successful in a bid from Table Tennis England to launch brand-new table tennis sessions for students, staff and the community.

The university has invested in brand-new table tennis equipment including a table, balls and rackets to encourage the uptake of the sport.

The funding comes from Table Tennis England’s new #LevelTheTable Grant Scheme which looks to support organisations in creating opportunities for people to participate in table tennis.

The new ‘breakfast bat and chat’ sessions held at the University’s Walsall Campus Sports Centre, will launch on Thursday 17 March from 8.30am until 10am.

The weekly sessions will be free for the first eight weeks and participants will receive a £2 breakfast voucher towards the breakfast menu at the University’s canteen.

Table tennis sessions are available to the University’s students, staff and the local community and are open to all ages and abilities.

Lee Hardwick, WLV Sport’s sports development officer said: "We are so pleased to have secured funding from Table Tennis England to enable us to offer a brand-new activity for our students, staff and the local community to get involved in.

"Here at our Walsall Campus Sports Centre, we are always looking at opportunities to invest in state-of-the-art facilities to encourage healthier lifestyles and enjoy the sporting activities we have on offer.

"I encourage you to take advantage of the free sessions as it’s a perfect opportunity to try something new, meet up with friends and colleagues while keeping yourselves active."

Jade Griffiths, partnerships and insight officer at Table Tennis England, said: "We are so pleased to support the University of Wolverhampton with a grant for their table tennis project, which we hope will help to #LeveltheTable for the local community.

"The new project at the university is a fantastic opportunity to take part in a sport that provides so many benefits for those who take part, and we’re excited to see what the University of Wolverhampton can achieve."

To book a space, call the Walsall Campus Sports Centre on 01902 518900 or arrive on the day ahead of the session start time.