University of Wolverhampton unveils brand new Screen School and School of Pharmacy

Vice chancellor Ian Campbell cuts the ribbon of the new screen school with special guests

The university officially opened its doors to an extensive refurbishment project that has seen £8 million invested in new facilities for students studying for digital arts, media production and pharmacy courses.

The £8 million investment meant the new Screen School (£5m) and Pharmacy School (£3m) at the City Campus will mean the university has some of the best facilities in the country.

Dignitaries, alumni, staff and students gathered at the university for the opening ceremonies.

Vice Chancellor Tim Steele said: "This has been an amazing project, to see the Screen School from its inception to now opening has been an honour.

"The Screen School now offers so much more because of the new school's facilities."

Speakers included Robin Gray, founder of Gray Jones Media and Create Central UK executive board member, was impressed with the new screen school which will give students the chance to hone their skills in gaming design, broadcasting and streaming.

He said: "I wish I had these facilities when I was at university and I am looking forward to working in partnership with the university to create industry opportunities.

"Working closely with industry is the best way to address the skills gap that we see as a real issue for the creatives content sector - and that is why partnerships help."

Simon Heath, CEO & creative director of gaming company World Productions, added: "We're in a huge growth phase in the production industry, we promise to bring a production here to the West Midlands very soon and take advantage of the huge talent pool here."

Interim Vice Chancellor Professor Ian Campbell said the new facilities would "re-invigorate" the school and welcomed new head of school Ruth Edwards.

Outlining her vision for the school she said: "We want to work in partnership with the Pharmacy family & I'm looking forward to building on the positive energy here."

Angela Davis, clinical director of pharmacy and medicines optimisation at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, explained how important for the city to have a thriving pharmacy school as she cut the ribbon.

Final year pharmacy student Lanna said: "The recent pandemic has impacted the Pharmacy industry massively & facilities like these are pivotal in upskilling the next generation of pharmacists."

"It's a beautiful community here and these are beautiful facilities. Its a privilege to be a part of this.