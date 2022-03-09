Wolverhampton vigil for victims of war in Ukraine to be held this week

St Peter's Square will be the setting for the vigil

The Refugee and Migrant Centre will be holding the vigil in St Peter's Square, outside Wolverhampton Civic Centre, at 6pm on Thursday.

The event will see speeches from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, charity sector leaders from the city and members of the Ukrainian community based in the city.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, said: "I am honoured to have been asked to chair the Wolverhampton response by the Ukrainian community to the dreadful situation we see occurring in Ukraine.

"I am privileged to have been invited to attend the vigil organised by the Refugee and Migrant Centre and proud of the people of Wolverhampton who have come together to send out a very clear message that we stand with Ukraine."