Goalkeeper trades gloves for book as he joins fun session

Jose Sa gets into character as he reads to children at the Healthy Goals session

Goalkeeper Jose Sa, his partner Raquel and their daughter Maria, joined other participants at the Healthy Goals initiative run by the Wolves Foundation.

It promotes healthy growth through education and activity sessions for pre-school children and their families.

The visit was also filmed by BBC Sport and shown on the repeat edition of Match of the Day on Sunday morning.

Sa, who was interviewed as part of the feature, said: "It was a very good experience and I was happy to be there and help the families and the kids.

"I had very good students, they helped me when I needed it because I’m trying to learn better English myself.

"Of course it’s important because it’s the health of the children and the parents have to be aware of this, so I was happy to help.

"It’s always good for them to have interaction with other people and they can learn other things and this is good.

"The kids were in front of me and I could read the story for them and I loved it."

Sa chose to read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar", after which participants were encouraged to prepare their own caterpillars in the form of healthy fruit skewers.

The Portuguese player, enjoying an impressive first year in England with Wolves, said he was delighted to bring along daughter Maria to get involved in the fun

He said: "It is good for very family to interact with their kids and Maria needs this because it’s far from home and far from the rest of our family too.

"Recently we went away from Wolverhampton and took her to Alton Towers, so it is nice to try new and different things."

Healthy Goals is a Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association funded project with additional funding from Wolverhampton Council.

It works to promote healthy growth through education and activity sessions at different venues including local community centres, strengthening families’ hubs and nurseries in addition to Molineux Stadium.