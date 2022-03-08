LGBT group hosts mosaic-making sessions at art gallery

Marcus Cotterill, Sophie Handy and Paul Ryder with their mosaic work, which they created at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

LGBT+ Sparkle Wolverhampton helps people from the community who are struggling, feel isolated, or simply want a space to socialise in.

The group is run by partners Paul Ryder and Marcus Cotterill from Pendeford in Wolverhampton, and they were joined by artist Sophie Handy for their latest session.

Their latest activity has involved making mosaics, themed around self-identification in the LGBT+ community, with four sessions at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

35-year-old Paul said: "We set the group up because there was a massive gap for the community.

"The group helps people who are struggling, feel isolated, are having a rough time or have personal problems.

"Our first activity was making rainbow wreaths, and lots of people were saying they wanted more social activities.

"People want to escape for a few hours, meet new people and do new things."

Paul has also expressed his thanks to Wolverhampton's LGBTQ ambassador, Kathy O'Connor, who has offered her support to the group.

He added: "We were both up for some funding and the organisers were interested in her project but not ours. But she said, I'm not doing this project unless you fund theirs too.

"She said 'I think what they're doing is amazing'. So we both got funding, thanks to her."

Kathy said: "The group is all about inclusivity and helping people have a space where they can be their true authentic selves.

"Being LGBT+ can feel quite isolating at times, especially if you live in an area with higher levels of hate crimes.

"I want to help LGBT+ Sparkle get some more visibility so people know they're there and they can support people."

The sessions - which are linked to the British Art Show 9 - have all been free, with the last one taking place on Friday (March 11) from 11am to 3pm.

The mosaics made will then be on display at the gallery from March 26 to April 9.