Plans submitted to move council services in Wolverhampton as part of 'game-changing' major redevelopment plans

An artist's impression of the Brewers Yard development. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Wolverhampton Council will submit an outline planning application at the end of the month to move fleet services and meals on wheels from Culwell Street.

They will be shift over to a site on Hickman Avenue, which will be redeveloped, allowing the outdated buildings to be demolished to make way for new flats.

The brownfield land will be remediated and made ready for the development of almost 600 new apartments in the coming years through the Brewers Yard scheme.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: "This is an important step in delivering Brewers Yard for Wolverhampton – one of the biggest game-changing schemes in the region.

"In the coming years phase one will deliver top-quality living at the heart of our city, with connectivity to state-of-the-art transport facilities. It will have easy access to a re-invented city centre providing a great leisure and sporting offer, a vibrant public events programme, outstanding arts and culture offer, and a thriving commercial district with well-paid jobs.

"The proposed relocation of our fleet services and meals on wheels operation will make them more efficient and the redevelopment of the Hickman Avenue site will provide a major uplift to the city’s wholesale market.

"It is all part of £4.4 billion of investment in the City of Wolverhampton that is also delivering jobs and opportunities for local people of all ages."

Council chiefs say the aspiration is for the Brewers Yard project to extend wider and provide a total of around 1,000 homes. The scheme is being developed by Court Collaboration.

Alex Neale, managing director of Court Collaboration, said: "We are really pleased to see the vision for Brewers Yard moving closer to reality. The submission of the outline planning application is the next major milestone for this game-changing project and we're excited to be part of Wolverhampton's transformation plans, which look set to be bolstered by Levelling Up funding.”

The completed scheme will feature a mixture of houses and apartments and new retail and commercial space – and will sit only a few hundred metres from transport links in the city.