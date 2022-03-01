Wolverhampton Meals on Wheels gets electric vehicles as part of carbon neutral target

Delivery driver Debbie Gait, council cabinet member for city environment and climate change Councillor Steve Evans and driver Jackie Kinsey.

The new Nissan E-NV200 battery-powered vans are part of the council’s fleet electrification program to contribute towards a greener city.

Meals on Wheels drivers deliver 1,700 dinners across the city every week and cover around 73,000 miles a year.

Wolverhampton Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and has made a commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2028.

The council has around 450 vehicles in its fleet which currently are responsible for emitting 2,500 tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide into the environment each year which is a quarter of all the authority's emissions.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "By replacing older, polluting diesel vehicles with zero emission electric alternatives, City of Wolverhampton Council is delivering on its pledge to be net zero by 2028.

"The arrival of these new vans for Meals on Wheels follows hot on the heels of the electric vans which our parking services team received last month and over the comings months and years many more will be arriving."

He added: "I’m absolutely thrilled that our Meals on Wheels service is one of the first to benefit from the new zero-emission electric vehicles. It is one of our most popular services, delivering a hot, nutritious meal to anyone in the city who needs it, as well as a friendly face and a kind, caring driver who keeps an eye on people and takes time to have a chat.

"Not only does the service care about its clients, but with these new vans it is demonstrating that it and the council also cares about the planet too."

Meals on Wheels in Wolverhampton delivers hot, nutritious meals at a reasonable cost.