Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards back for 2022

By Lisa O'Brien

Young people who have gone that extra mile to help others are being sought for the return of a popular city awards.

The Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year Awards will be launched on Tuesday. Pictured from left, Parwiz Karimi, Mel Eves and Dylan Wright
Nominations will open on Tuesday for the Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards, which recognise the achievements of those who have supported others in their community.

The 2022 awards will be given to 13 to 18-year-olds and those in the 19 to 25 age group who live, learn or work in Wolverhampton.

Karl Henry, former captain of Wolves and ambassador for the Wolves Foundation, and former Wolves player Mel Eves are supporting the awards.

They joined last year’s winners Dylan Wright and Parwiz Karimi at Molineux stadium ahead of the official launch.

Both of them are keen to encourage people in the city to recognise young people who have helped others or their community during the pandemic.

Roger Timbrell, chairman of the organising committee, said: "I urge anyone who knows a young person who deserves to be recognised for helping others, or for demonstrating good citizenship, to nominate them online."

Nominations can be made from Tuesday by visiting wolverhamptonyoungcitizen.org.uk and the closing date is on May 31.

The awards ceremony will be held on July 7.

The awards were devised and are sponsored by the four Rotary Clubs in the city and organised in partnership with the city council, the Express and Star, Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation and supported by Carvers Building Supplies Ltd and the James Beattie Trust.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

