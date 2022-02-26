Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards back for 2022

The Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year Awards will be launched on Tuesday. Pictured from left, Parwiz Karimi, Mel Eves and Dylan Wright

Nominations will open on Tuesday for the Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards, which recognise the achievements of those who have supported others in their community.

The 2022 awards will be given to 13 to 18-year-olds and those in the 19 to 25 age group who live, learn or work in Wolverhampton.

Karl Henry, former captain of Wolves and ambassador for the Wolves Foundation, and former Wolves player Mel Eves are supporting the awards.

They joined last year’s winners Dylan Wright and Parwiz Karimi at Molineux stadium ahead of the official launch.

Both of them are keen to encourage people in the city to recognise young people who have helped others or their community during the pandemic.

Roger Timbrell, chairman of the organising committee, said: "I urge anyone who knows a young person who deserves to be recognised for helping others, or for demonstrating good citizenship, to nominate them online."

Nominations can be made from Tuesday by visiting wolverhamptonyoungcitizen.org.uk and the closing date is on May 31.

The awards ceremony will be held on July 7.