Folk legend to be headliner for city music festival

Eddi Reader will be the headliner of the festival

Fairground Attraction singer Eddi Reader will be the main attraction of the Folk at NAC Festival at the Newhampton Arts Centre on Saturday, June 25.

From her earliest years playing the folk clubs of western Scotland and learning how to street sing across Europe, Eddi’s path soon lead her to a professional career in music as a backing singer for Eurythmics.

Her band Fairground Attraction had huge international success and number one hits with "Perfect" and debut album "First of a Million Kisses" and has enjoyed a successful solo career.

She has won Brit Awards, been awarded four honorary degrees, an MBE, sung to millions and collaborated with a host of stars across a myriad of genres including Folk, Jazz, Pop, World, Punk and even Classical work with various orchestras.

Trevelyan Wright, CEO of Newhampton Arts Centre said: "Eddi Reader has been a shining presence on the music scene for over thirty years and we’re thrilled she’s headlining our second Folk at NAC Festival in Wolverhampton this summer.

"She’s someone whose music we’ve admired for a long time and we’re delighted to be able to bring her to the city for what should be a very special night in our New Horizons tent"

The festival will also feature Midnight Skyracer, an all-female 5 piece bluegrass band playing traditional and modern classics.

Since forming in 2017, the Anglo-Irish all female quintet have become festival sensations across the UK and Europe.

They also carry the distinction of being the first British act nominated for an award by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

The folk festival was one of the events that the centre held last year as it opened up to the public

The Folk at the NAC team have been working hard over the past months, adding to the line-up and creating a whole day filled with live music in NAC's outdoor covered performance area.

The New Horizons Stage was the arts centre's response to Covid in 2021, allowing live music to resume in the city.

The big-top style tent stage will once again be situated in NAC's central courtyard – allowing for 100% external ventilation and events to be presented ‘as outside’ but under canvas.

The centre has recommended that people get their tickets early as they will be able to take advantage of the centre's early bird ticketing offer, with the first 90 tickets costing £29.50.