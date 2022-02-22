Notification Settings

Wolverhampton LGBT+ Sparkle group begin regular canal and wildlife walks

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Wolverhampton's LGBT+ Sparkle group is beginning forthnightly walks along local canals.

Aldersley junction near Wolverhampton

The Canal and River Trust and Sparkle are working together to organise the walks which begin on Saturday, April 2.

Paul Ryder, from Sparkle, said: "Join us for a fortnightly led walk exploring the local canal and its wildlife.

"Finish with a hot drink. This is an all inclusive group so everyone is welcome."

He added: "We are starting at 11am on Saturday, April 2 and aim to finish by 1pm, repeating every second Saturday, from The Oasis Cafe, in St Paul's Church, Pendleford."

Those wanting to take part are advised to bring a bottle of water and walking shoes."

For more information email lgbtqsparkle@gmail.com or search for the walk on Eventbrite.

