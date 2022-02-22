Black Country Record and CD Fair returns to Bilston

Vinyl fans will be in their element at the Robin 2

The Black Country Record and CD fair is being held at the Robin 2 nightclub in Bilston this Sunday, from 10am to 3pm.

Organiser Jerome Leavey said: "There will be thousands of records and hundreds of CDs (bargains and collectables) to suit most tastes, all in the perfect environment for crate-digging and discovering that prized album (or single) you have been searching for.

"Food and refreshments will be available throughout the day."

Entry is £2 from 10am to 11am, £1 from 11am to 2pm and free for the final hour.