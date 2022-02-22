Notification Settings

Black Country Record and CD Fair returns to Bilston

By Adam Smith

Vinyl lovers and CD collectors from around the country will be descending on the Black Country for a fair this weekend.

Vinyl fans will be in their element at the Robin 2
The Black Country Record and CD fair is being held at the Robin 2 nightclub in Bilston this Sunday, from 10am to 3pm.

Organiser Jerome Leavey said: "There will be thousands of records and hundreds of CDs (bargains and collectables) to suit most tastes, all in the perfect environment for crate-digging and discovering that prized album (or single) you have been searching for.

"Food and refreshments will be available throughout the day."

Entry is £2 from 10am to 11am, £1 from 11am to 2pm and free for the final hour.

For further information or for table bookings, please call Jerome on 07866 237094 or email info@moseleyrecordfair.com.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

