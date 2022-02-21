Wolverhampton runner preparing for Saraha Desert

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 20/02/22.James March from Codsall, will be expecting much drier and warmer weather when he takes on the desert marathon in Morocco. He is expecting temperatures of up to 50 degrees celsius..

James March is flying to Marrakesh to take part in the Marathon des Sables which will see him run in the boiling hot Saraha desert.

The 21-year-old is determined to raise as much money as he can for those who suffer with MS after seeing the effects on his mother.

He said: "I fly out on March 27. The Marathon des Sables is a 252 km, self sufficient ultra marathon and I’m doing it to rase money for a charity called WalkOnceMore and for the Wolverhampton MS Centre.

"I want to get out there and do because everyone has been stuck at home during the lockdown, so I wanted to get out into the world as soon as I could.

"My mother is bed-ridden at the moment so I know the importance of doing what you can while you can."

James is also getting some help from Wolverhampton University in preparation for the sweltering heat.

He said: "The university is helping me with my heat tolerance in a special machine they have had installed."