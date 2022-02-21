Tree falls on pub and car is crushed as Storm Franklin grips the West Midlands

Two people had a lucky escape when a tree fell onto a car. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service responded to a dozen weather-related call-outs on Sunday as Storm Franklin hit the West Midlands in the wake of Storms Dudley and Eunice.

A tree fell onto a pub, a wall collapsed against a house and a car was crushed by a tree in just some of the incidents.

The fire service's technical rescue unit removed branches from the roof of the Bell and Bear Inn in Rowley Regis after a large tree fell on it at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Very lucky escape for Two people in this car near Sutton Park 🙏🏼…. It’s windy out there lol be careful on the roads everyone .@WestMidsFire pic.twitter.com/i6MV3blKzH — Aldridge Fire (@WMFSAldridge) February 20, 2022

A tree also fell down in Millwalk Drive, Pendeford, on Sunday afternoon, damaging the roof of a house and blocking driveways.

The fire service received a call just after 5.45pm yesterday that a wall had collapsed on to a house, damaging windows and brickwork, in Chetwynd Road, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton.

Two people also had a lucky escape when a tree fell onto a car in Streetly Lane, Streetly, just before 7pm on Sunday.

They were inside the vehicle at the time but managed to get out and were given precautionary checks at the scene, but did not need further medical assistance.