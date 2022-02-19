Esports set to showcase virtual world as part of games

The Esports course at Wolverhampton College offers guidance on all parts of the industry, as well as a chance to play competitively

Students and tutors of a unique course have praised the inclusion of a programme of Esports events alongside the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games have always worked to showcase lesser known or more unusual sports alongside traditional sports such as athletics, swimming and wrestling.

Sports which have been a regular part of the programme include lawn bowls and netball, while ten-pin bowling was part of the 1998 programme in Kuala Lumpur and Australian rules football, Sepak takraw and lacrosse have all acted as demonstration events.

Now, following discussions between the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the Global Esports Federation, gamers from across the Commonwealth's 72 nations and territories will be part of the games after the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships was announced.

The pilot event will have separate branding, medals and organisation, but will run alongside the games at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham over two days.

It follows on from Esports becoming part of the 2022 Asian Games programme, with eight gold medals up for grabs, and has been touted as a future sport within the games programme, with 2030 frontrunners Hamilton understood to be keen on Esports being included.

Esports has become a multi-million pound industry and has seen thousands of gamers looking at ways of getting involved, whether through joining teams or through courses on all parts of the industry.

One place where pupils are able to learn about the industry and also combine it with competition is at Wolverhampton College, which introduced The University of Arts London Level 2 Diploma in Esports at the beginning of the academic year.

The course, which is only one of its kind in the region, is designed for students who wish to focus their learning and career development within the world of Esports.

The qualification is endorsed by The British Esports Association and is recognised by employers in a range of roles, allowing students to learn about planning events, graphics and streaming, as well as play Rocket League as part of a team in the British Esports Championships.

Course tutor Liam Pinches said the course was about clearing up misconceptions about Esports and also helping students to look at what they want to do in the future in the industry.

He said: "I think people just misconceive Esports as just playing games, and while that is a part of it and if the team are good enough to go professional, they can do, there's also the route for marketing and events in the industry.

"When you see the tournaments, the prizes are enormous and there is also content creation with streaming, so it is, in the 21st century, a legitimate career route outside of the 9 to 5 sort of thing."

Mr Pinches said the introduction of the Commonwealth Esports Championships was huge for the gaming industry.

He said: "It brings it into the limelight and it legitimises it in that it is a competitive thing that can have worth to it, rather than just people playing games in their bedrooms.

"Bringing it to the Commonwealth level shows the potential it has in the viewership that it has and the exposure it will get in the media will show to parents that what their children are doing is something that is new and is growing massively."

Two of the pupils learning about the industry on the course were 18-year-olds Jack Finch and Mason Dean, both of whom were delighted to see Esport being featured at the Commonwealth Games.

Jack, from Sedgley, said: "I think it's really good and a step in the right direction, so I'm really happy to see Esports getting this type of recognition."

Mason, from Parkfields, said: "I'm really happy as I know a lot of people don't take Esports seriously, so this is a great way to get recognition for it from the general public.