Three injured as tree blown onto car near Wolverhampton

The scene at Brewood

Firefighters were on the scene just after 1pm at Port Lane, Brewood, and helped the stricken driver and passengers in the SUV.

Brewood Fire Station tweeted saying: "Crew from Brewood & Codsall mobilised today to a tree blowing over on a car trapping the car bonnet, two people with minor injuries treated and transported to hospital.

Port Lane Brewood is blocked for tree removal. Please drive with care or stay home until #stormeunice has passed."

please drive with care or stay home till #stormeunice has passed. pic.twitter.com/MOkpqS5sIy — Brewood Fire Station (@brewood_fire) February 18, 2022

Paramedics arrived at the scene quickly and assessed the three injured people.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 1.12pm to reports of a car which had collided with a tree that had fallen onto the road at the junction of Port Lane and Park Lane, Coven, Wolverhampton. An ambulance and paramedic officer attended and assessed three occupants from the car.

"All three sustained non-serious injuries and were given treatment on scene. Two were taken to New Cross Hospital for further checks, the third was discharged on scene."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Police were called at 1.20pm by colleagues at West Midlands Ambulance with reports a tree had fallen on a car in Coven."

With trees blowing over across the Midlands the fire service told members of the public to phone 999 if they believe someone's life is in danger, but if not to phone their local council.