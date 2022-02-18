Storm Eunice: Schools shut, travel disrupted and attractions closed due to heavy winds

Gale-force winds are expected to hit Shropshire and Mid Wales on Friday

Train companies across the region have advised people to travel on Saturday instead to avoid the major impact of Storm Eunice rolling in after Storm Dudley.

The Met Office has put an amber weather warning in place for the region warning of gusts of up to 70mp and a "good chance" that flying debris could cause a danger to life.

Wolverhampton is expected to see winds of up to 63mph, with Dudley seeing 64mph winds, parts of Sandwell seeing 62mph and Walsall seeing 60mph gusts.

Elsewhere, speeds of up to 58mph are expected in Stafford whilst 61mph speeds are expected in Lichfield – with the peak of the storm expected at around 1pm.

Some schools have shut and a string of attractions have been forced to close including the likes of West Midlands Safari Park, Dudley Zoo and Castle, Alton Towers.

Among the schools shut on Friday are Wednesbury Oak Academy in Tipton, Walton Hall Academy, in Eccleshall, and Wightwick Hall School in Wolverhampton.

The safari park and zoo said they were forced to keep their doors closed in the interests of the animals.

Dudley Zoo manager Matt Lewis said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but with a weather warning in place, we have to be sensible and the safety of our animals, staff and visitors is our top priority."

West Midland Safari Park said in a statement they would close for the “safety of our animals and staff” and would be issuing vouchers for customers who have pre-booked tickets. They said: “We plan to reopen on Saturday to welcome guests for half term.”

Black Country Living Museum said it was shutting due to the severe weather, while the National Trust announced Moseley Old Hall and Wightwick Manor in Wolverhampton would close – alongside the car park at Kinver Edge in Staffordshire.

Car parks on Baggeridge Country Park’s railway walk were shut, with people urged to stay out of woodland areas. And Dudley Canal Trust announced it was shutting as well for the “safety of our staff, volunteers and the public”.

National Highways has warned there is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other “vulnerable” vehicles – including caravans and motorbikes – could be blown over.

National Express has announced they will not be operating south of Birmingham – due to red weather warnings in the South West and South East, including London – and strongly advised customers not to travel.