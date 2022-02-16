Sight loss charity launches Fiver Fortnight campaign

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 15/02/2022..Pic at the Beacon Centre (Beacon for the Blind), of Fundraising Co-Ordinator: Sarah Dovey, to promote an event, donate a fiver and get involved in a balloon race and possibly win a signed Wolves footy..

The Beacon Centre for the Blind is asking people to consider donating during its annual campaign which runs through to February 27.

If everyone in Beacon’s local community donated £5, the charity would raise £1.3million, enough to keep it running for another year.

Beacon Centre supporter engagement manager Sophie Higgins said: “By joining our campaign and donating £5 you could help ensure that no one living locally has to face sight loss alone in this coming year.

“We’re so grateful for all the support we have received during recent years and we hope that people will continue to donate to Beacon so that we can help the people who need us the most.”

To make a £5 donation people can text BEACONFIVER to 70085 – texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message.

They can also head to the charity’s website at beaconvision.org

As an added bonus everyone who donates £5 during the campaign will be entered into a prize draw to win a signed Wolves football.

During Fiver Fortnight, Beacon is also running a virtual balloon race.

The winner will get a family ticket to the charity’s first-ever colour run which will be held at East Park in Wolverhampton on April 3.

Sign up by heading to balloonrace.com/Beacon

Beacon Centre for the Blind has been making a visible difference for people living with sight loss for over 145 years.

There are currently 195,000 people living with sight loss in the West Midlands.

A donation of £3 could pay for 15 minutes of low vision advice for someone newly diagnosed with sight loss.

A £6 donation could support a 30-minute welfare call for someone with sight loss, ensuring no one is alone through these challenging times.