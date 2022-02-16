Entries welcomed as popular running events return

Runners will again be able to take to the streets and parks of Wolverhampton as the half-marathon and Aldersley running events return

Entries are now open for Wolverhampton’s two half-marathon events, which are being staged this year after a two-year gap.

The Wolverhampton City Half Marathon returns to its traditional September berth this year, with 21km and 10km races taking place on Sunday, September 4.

In addition, Aldersley Leisure Village is hosting 21km, 10km and 5km running trials on Sunday, April 10, along with 21km and 10km walks.

Anyone who has previously registered for the Wolverhampton City Half Marathon, which has been postponed over the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will have their previous entry honoured, and are also invited to take part in one of the April trials as well.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment, said: "We are delighted to be working with StuWeb Timing to offer two half marathon events this year.

"The annual Wolverhampton City Half Marathon will return to its traditional date of the first Sunday in September, after being postponed for a couple of years because of Covid-19.

"A new route is being developed which will see runners start and finish in West Park and use closed roads along a route that take in parts of the Ring Road and the city centre, as well as the north west of the city.

"Before that, we are pleased to be able to offer a second event at Aldersley Leisure Village in April, with half-marathon and 10km and 5km distances.

"These will act as a trial for people who want to tackle the Wolverhampton City Half Marathon in September, as well as long and short walking challenges.

"Both events offer a great opportunity for runners and walkers to push themselves, and also raise much needed funds for charity if they wish."