Snooker chiefs can't wait for Wolverhampton return after Players Championship success

Neil Robertson, seen here during the 2022 Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace, won the week-long tournament. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Last week Aldersley Leisure Village was the setting for the Cazoo Players Championship, a competition bringing together the top 16 players on the one-year ranking, and played out in front of large audiences for each daytime and evening session.

It was also live to watch on ITV4 throughout, allowing those without tickets to see the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, John Higgins and Mark Williams in action.

The tournament culminated on Sunday with a high-quality final between Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins, with Robertson winning 10 frames to five and walking away with the trophy and £125,000 in prize money.

World Snooker Tour events director Donna Beresford is already planning a return to the city.

“We’ve been delighted with the response here and we’re already looking forward to coming back next year," she said.

Ms Beresford said she felt the week had been a great success and spoke about the wonderful reception from everyone at the venue.

She said: “It’s gone incredibly well for our first time in Aldersley and in Wolverhampton, and we’ve had such a delightful reception from fans and also from staff and people at the venue.

“Everyone’s been so friendly and so kind and welcoming to the team and the crowds themselves have been incredible, really vocal and coming in big numbers as well, so much so that we’ve had to increase our seating capacity.

“We did a re-rig in Wednesday night to go from two table to one and that extra seating was because of the demand being so high, so it’s been a great week for us.”

Visitors to the event were able to buy World Snooker Tour merchandise, including snooker cues, as well as have a go on a table in the cue zone, taking part in challenges set by professional coach Andrew Highfield.

Ms Beresford said the set-up of the venue had been received well by fans she spoke to, as well as by the players who she had enjoyed the tournament.

She said: “The players really enjoy these high calibre events as they’re longer games and more prize money and they’ve enjoyed it here with the support.

“It’s also a nice central venue, so easy to get to and we are looking to include Aldersley in our plans for next year, probably as a similar tournament.”

Ms Beresford said there had been talk about using the Civic Hall, following the completion of its renovation work, but said Aldersley had a better fit for the set-up of snooker.

She said: “We did look at the Civic, but the set-up for snooker is quite a niche, as we need a good depth and I don’t think the Civic has that, even with the renovations.

“It just fits really well here at Aldersley and we’re looking forward to bring high calibre tournaments to this venue in the future.