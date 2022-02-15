'Right place, right time' says man who filmed police officer tripping up Wolves fan

The policeman tripping up the Wolves fan

Arsenal fan Tom Page was leaving Molineux after Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League clash with The Gunners last Thursday, when he began filming on Stafford Street.

He got his phone out as police began clashing with fans and captured the moment an officer tripped up a Wolves fan next to traffic.

Tom uploaded the six second clip to his Twitter account and it has been shared across various social media platforms.

Tut tut tut pic.twitter.com/F0Qw1NXEMW — Tom Page (@Tompage_49) February 10, 2022

He told The Express and Star: "I was just in the right place at the right time, I saw there was a little bit of trouble and just began filming.

"When I saw what had happened I put it on Twitter. People have taken the video, recorded it and put it out as their own too, when it is mine!"

Tom wrote "tut tut tut" above the tweet and then began asking West Midlands Police Wolves Twitter: "Please explain why this is allowed to happen?"

Yesterday, West Midlands Police admitted an investigation had been launched into the video.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The force is aware of a section of footage which was taken following the recent Wolves v Arsenal fixture.

"It comes after we tried to engage with a small number of fans suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour."

The spokesman added: "Our Professional Standards Department (PSD) are aware of the footage and will be conducting a review to establish the full context."

Fans were quick to make fun of the situation with several claiming only VAR could give a definitive answer to what happened.

Dave Williams wrote on Facebook: "No decision made on the policeman yet, VAR is still looking at the offence."

Whereas other fans took it more seriously saying the Wolves fan "could have been killed" if he fell into the road and was run over.

Dean Meer said on the Express and Star Facebook page: "Should be sacked. If the lad had tripped the copper up it would have been a different story."