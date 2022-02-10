Sunbeam residents frozen out

The Sunbeam Living apratments

The partly finished complex on the Penn Road, on the site of the former Sunbeam Motorcycle Factory, has a mixture of private and social housing properties over 1.5 acres, including around 12 people who are housed by the Lifeways Community Care assisted living programme. They have issues ranging from autism to learning difficulties and are housed with a supported living specialist from the Wolverhampton based organisation on site.

They are amongst residents - some paying inclusive rents of £700 a month - to live at the site, which has not had a hot water supply or heating since January 24. Aaron Matharu, aged 27, is one of the residents supported by Lifeways and his mother Ravi first brought the problem to the attention of the Express and Star shortly after it started. Property management company Centrick apologised at the time and said a part to fix the heating problem would be arriving on Monday. As of Wednesday, all the residents were still without heating.

Linford Hughes, who lived at Sunbeam for six months last year, said his experience was one of frustration in that he had experienced the same problem with the heating and water several times and it was never fixed quickly.

He sent The Express and Star e-mails from Centrick offering to provide portable heaters, the cost of which would have to be paid back in next month's rent.

He said: "They are nice apartments but most people are paying their rent inclusive of utilities and my experience is that there was either no heating or hot water or that it was ridiculously hot with no way of adjusting the temperature. It never seemed to be comfortable there, there always seemed to be something wrong.

A current resident who did not want to be named, e-mailed on Tuesday to say: "I can confirm today it has been 14 days that we have had no heating and hot water.

"We just keep being told by Centrick that’s it’s going to be fixed and they would provide us with an update.

" I keep calling them and sending emails to the property manager but they are never returned, just like my calls.

"I know someone from the apartments has already been in contact with you, and I wanted to escalate this as this is getting out of hand and I do not know what else we can do."

She said she pays £700 per month for a one bedroom apartment and the company have made no offer to either re-house her or give a rent rebate.

Aaron, who has obsessive compulsive disorder and autism said: "You don't mind problems with the utilities for a few days before they are repaired but it is over two weeks now. I am able to go to my mothers to shower most days but it is putting on her and it is not an ideal situation."

The project to build the apartments was plagued with difficulties from the off, when developers QED went into administration in 2018

It led to the site being snapped up for £7.5 million by Wolverhampton-based social and public sector housing specialists Paragon Living Space.

When the scheme is finished, it is expected to consist of 171 one-bed to four-bed properties.

At it's height, the Sunbeam factory employed hundreds of people and manufactured bikes, motorcycles and cars, including a model which was the first British car to win a grand-prix race and also set land speed records.

A spokesman for Centrick said: "The company sympathises with residents and fully understands their frustration at delays to the repair of the heating and hot water system.

“An engineer attended within 24 hours of the initial fault and, from the moment the system failed, we have kept all parties fully informed of the situation and progress.

"The building’s heating and hot water system requires a bespoke part to perform a long-term fix and there was no immediate, temporary repair options available to us.