Couple from Wolverhampton celebrate diamond days

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 02/02/2022 Pauline and David Asprey from Bilston, 60th wedding anniversary....

Pauline Asprey, aged 78, and husband David, aged 79, were delighted to welcome among the party guests their granddaughter, Amy Faulkner, and her partner, David Curtis, who had travelled from Canada for the celebrations at The Rocket Pool in Bilston.

The couple met when they both lived on the St Chad's Estate and through Pauline and David's sister, Valerie, who were friends.

They eventually married at Wolverhampton Register Office on February 3, 1962.

David worked at Vinclum Tarmac at Willenhall operating a machine making concrete slabs and kerbing while Pauline was a machine operator making keys at the Yale factory.

They went on to have two children David, who died in 2014, and daughter Tracey, aged 56.

Their extended family now includes nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

David puts the secret of a long and happy married life down to "getting on with one another and trying not to argue too much".

Pauline said: "I think it was a case of love at first sight.

"I think the secret to a happy marriage is taking the rough with the smooth and if you have a squabble never go to bed on an argument.

"Celebrating 60 years of marriage is quite an achievement."

David retired in 2007 and since then the couple have enjoyed seeking out the sunshine and travelling to Benidorm as many as five or six times each year.

Pauline said: "We absolutely love going but have not been able to do this because of the Covid-19 restrictions.