Osmonds musical coming to Grand

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished:

People love them for a reason, and now a musical dedicated to the lives of the Osmond brothers is heading to Wolverhampton Grand.

The Osmonds Musical. Photo by Pamela Raith.
The Osmonds: A New Musical is hoping to take Wolverhampton by storm when it plays at The Grand Theatre from March 15 to 19.

Production images have now been released, giving audiences a sneak preview of what they can expect next month.

The show stars Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, and Georgia Lennon as Marie Osmond.

With a story by Jay Osmond, the musical tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade.

The musical takes audiences on the journey of the famous brothers, from their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and ‘Osmondmania’ from 1971 to 1975, and to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show from 1976 to 1979.

Everyone's favourite tracks will feature in the show, including Crazy Horses, Love Me for a Reason, and Puppy Love.

The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 59 Gold and Platinum awards.

For more information and to book tickets go to grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-osmonds-musical/.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

