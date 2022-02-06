Campaign looks to put face behind people saving lives

She was assaulted by a patient she was trying to help, which left her needing to wear a cast for six weeks

The initiative sees photographs of the youngsters, asking anyone who uses NHS services to keep their relatives safe, being displayed across NHS healthcare buildings.

The children are dressed up in the uniforms of the professions of their parents or grandparents, including a nurse, paramedic, allied health professional, doctor, porter and receptionist.

Mollie and Meg Darley are featured as part of the campaign

The latest staff survey carried out at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust showed around 10 percent of respondents had experienced violence from patients, relatives and members of the public in the last 12 months.

David Loughton, chief executive of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: "It is not acceptable that our staff, who are working hard every day to help others, are subjected to abuse.

"They are dedicated healthcare professionals and should be able to carry out their job without people making it harder for them.

"It is completely unacceptable for them to be subject to any form of violence or aggression."

Alan Duffell, chief people officer for the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and workforce lead for the Black Country and West Birmingham Integrated Care System, Healthier Futures, said: "NHS staff dedicate their lives to protecting and caring for us in our times of greatest need.

"For any one of them to be subject to aggression or violence is completely unacceptable.

"No one should be abused, threatened or attacked in the workplace, especially when all they’re trying to do is help people.

"It is really important to remember that they are real people behind their uniforms, from our reception staff, to clinical teams such as doctors and nurses, and they deserve our respect."

Deborah Darley was assaulted by a patient whilst on a call out five years ago, which resulted in her having a cast on her arm for more than six weeks.

Deborah Darley has been a paramedic for the West Midlands Ambulance Service for almost 19 years.

The 57-year-old said she is passionate about raising awareness of the importance of protecting staff against abuse in the workplace, and her grandchildren, Meg and Mollie, are pictured in one of the campaign posters.

She said: "After the assault, the severity of the situation hit me like a tonne of bricks.

"As a paramedic, you never know what you’re going to get when you go on a call out.

"I always say to people, remove the uniform and boots, and I’m just human like you, with parents, children and grandchildren. I’m there to do my best and if you hurt me, I can’t help you.

"That being said, I’ve met some fantastic people over the years and it’s been an absolute privilege to help them.

"I feel so passionate about the safety of NHS staff and felt this campaign was a positive way to highlight this.

"The sad reality is that many of my colleagues have been assaulted whilst at work and it’s just not acceptable.