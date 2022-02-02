Notification Settings

Man rescued from Wolverhampton flat fire

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

A pensioner was helped to safety after a fire broke out in his ground-floor flat.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a block on Tilbury Close in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Three fire crews from across Wolverhampton were sent to the blaze at a block of flats on Tilbury Close in the Castlecroft area at around 3pm on Wednesday.

They helped to rescue a man in his 70s from the flat, who was then treated by crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The extent of his injuries have not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Earlier today, crews from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton and Fallings Park attended a severe fire on the ground floor of a block of flats in Tilbury Close, Wolverhampton.

"They rescued a man in his 70s from the blaze, before his care was taken over by ambulance crews."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.

News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

