Seven Trent announce 10,000 trees planted milestone and reveal new Wolverhampton "tiny forests"

The giant water company has worked with Earthwatch Europe and 17 community groups and school sites in Walsall, Lichfield, West Bromwich and Birmingham and has announced new projects in Wolverhampton and Dudley.

Severn Trent’s forest delivery manager Ricky Dallow said: "To have planted 10,000 trees across 17 sites in our first three weeks is a fantastic milestone and really shows the scale of the project and the impact that these Tiny Forests will have across the region. We have been overwhelmed by the support and interest that we’ve received from local communities so far, it’s been amazing to help communities plant trees that they will benefit from for generations to come.

"We all know how important access to green space is for our health and wellbeing and as a company that takes care of one of life’s essentials, we’re really passionate about making a positive impact on the communities and the environment where we live and work and we have no doubt that these small but mighty Tiny Forests are going to be a real asset to the West Midlands."

Jessica Fidler, head of sustainability at the games said: "These Tiny Forests will make a big impact to people across the West Midlands and to reach 10,000 trees planted is really exciting and we all look forward to experiencing these nature-rich green spaces across the West Midlands that future generations will enjoy.

"We want to make sure our sustainability initiatives - from planting trees to promoting cycling and public transport - have a lasting, positive impact on the local environment and communities."

As Birmingham 2022’s Official Nature & Carbon Neutral Supporter, Severn Trent is creating 72 tennis-court-sized Tiny Forests across the region, one for each of the nations and territories competing in the Games.

The sites will help to deliver a lasting legacy for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as well as boosting access to green space in urban areas, supporting environmental education and increasing regional resilience against environmental issues such as flooding, heat stress and nature loss.

Earthwatch Europe, the environmental charity pioneering the Tiny Forest movement in the UK, is supporting Severn Trent in the delivery of the Tiny Forests, which can attract over 500 animal and plant species within the first three years of planting.

Tiny forest programme manager Hannah Davidson at Earthwatch said: "We are delighted to be working with Severn Trent to connect so many local communities across the West Midlands with nature."

Sites already planted in Walsall include Mill Lane, William Street, Bloxwich Community Orchard Group, Swannies Field, Cook Street, Kingshill Park and Willenhall Memorial Park and The Phoenix Collegiate in West Bromwich.