Cadets help to make dream come true for Ethan

Ethan was presented with a badge, t-shirt and beret along with a selection of gifts from the other cadets.

Ethan Adams has been battling cancer and his dream to become a police officer has helped him fight the rare Stage 4 Burkitt Leukaemia.

After learning about Ethan's fascination with police and police vehicles, West Midlands Police's Wolverhampton Cadets set about organising a special pre-Christmas treat.

The unit, based at The Royal School in Wolverhampton, had officially closed for the festive season, but commander Daz Moore and deputy Bryan Edwards organised for the hall to be opened for a final meeting on Monday, December 13, with Ethan the VIP.

The four-year-old from Bloxwich was picked up in a police van and driven to meet the cadets, with the blue lights in action, before being greeted by the teenagers, serving officers and four police dogs.

After being sworn in as an honorary cadet, Ethan was presented with a badge, t-shirt and beret along with a selection of gifts from the other cadets, before helping carry out a uniform inspection and seeing the dogs in action.

It came on the same day as Ethan and his family having found out he is in remission.

Dad Carl said: "We told Ethan we were going on a trip and waited outside on the drive.

"Then the police van came down the road with the blue lights flashing and Ethan said he wanted to go for a ride in it.

"When it stopped and asked him if he wanted to get in, he was just so excited.

"We really are very grateful to everyone who helped make the night possible, it was a fantastic experience."

Mum Laura said: "Ethan had the most fabulous night.

"It was such a brilliant surprise for him and he hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

"His favourite bit was riding in the front of the police van and he was impressed they’d even got him a booster seat. It was an emotional day and this was the perfect ending."

Unit Commander Daz Moore said he felt really proud of the cadets who’d turned up to make Ethan’s night so special.

He said: "They all embraced the whole idea of giving this brave young lad a nice night.

"It made me really emotional. So many of the cadets wanted to come and take part, some of them had even brought him presents.

"It was so important for everyone there to give this young man a very special night."

Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner, Tom McNeil added: “A very warm welcome to our newest cadet Ethan. I’m really pleased that Ethan has been able to become a member of the police family.

"It’s a pleasure to have another member of the team who really cares about safer communities at such a young age.