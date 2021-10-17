Rhod Gilbert is just what the doctor ordered at Grand Theatre

Rhod Gilbert

A delay at the box office meant we nearly had to wait even longer for Friday's gig. But it was well worth it.

Gilbert had actually begun touring with Book of John before the pandemic struck and there was a difference of opinion as to how many times this date at the Grand Theatre had been postponed and rescheduled. But the Welsh comic said, genuinely, it was always a pleasure to come to the city.

So the funnyman had 18 months of pent-up anger and frustration to get off his chest. But, for anyone thinking they'd had it bad during that time, Gilbert has probably suffered more than anyone.

He lost his mother to Alzhiemer's, his father suffered a heart attack then later died in a home, Gilbert himself suffered a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with a form of ADHD and dyslexia. His wife was found to have endometriosis and the couple have been trying to have children for the past eight years.

It gave him a host of material for the show. And, credit to Gilbert for bringing such matters to attention and being able to make light of it and raise a laugh.

But it was his driver John, employed by Gilbert when unable to take the wheel following his mini-stroke, that lent his name to the show and also gave the biggest laughs.

John, he said, was a man who 'knew absolutely nothing, but who had an opinion on absolutely everything'. What followed was excerpts from conversations between the pair, and, delivered in Gilbert's own inimitable way, had the crowd in stitches.

It was just what the doctor ordered, despite the serious message behind some of the tales.

A bucket collection was held at the end for the Alzheimer's Society and the Stroke Association.