Car roof cut off as injured driver trapped in Wolverhampton crash

The crash happened on Blackhalve Lane near Lidl. Photo: Google

The man was left trapped when the car he was driving crashed into a parked car near Lidl on Blackhalve Lane on Thursday morning.

He was cut free by fire crews before being taken to hospital. His injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening," West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The crash happened just before 7am and caused road closures between Long Knowle and Primrose Lanes.

Police officers and paramedics joined firefighters at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.54am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a stationary car on Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton.

"An ambulance attended and assessed the driver of the car, a man, whilst fire colleagues worked to extricate him from the vehicle.

"The man sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening and was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 7.01am we responded to a road traffic collision in Blackhalve Lane, Wednesfield.

"A fire engine and a Brigade Response Vehicle, crewed by a total of eight firefighters from Fallings Park fire station, attended. The first crew arrived in around three minutes.

"One car had been in collision with a parked car. Firefighters gave first aid to a man who was trapped by his injuries and cut off the roof of the vehicle to remove him safely."