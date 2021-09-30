Car roof cut off as injured driver trapped in Wolverhampton crash

The man was left trapped when the car he was driving crashed into a parked car near Lidl on Blackhalve Lane on Thursday morning.
He was cut free by fire crews before being taken to hospital. His injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening," West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The crash happened just before 7am and caused road closures between Long Knowle and Primrose Lanes.
Police officers and paramedics joined firefighters at the scene.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.54am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a stationary car on Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton.
"An ambulance attended and assessed the driver of the car, a man, whilst fire colleagues worked to extricate him from the vehicle.
"The man sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening and was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital."
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 7.01am we responded to a road traffic collision in Blackhalve Lane, Wednesfield.
"A fire engine and a Brigade Response Vehicle, crewed by a total of eight firefighters from Fallings Park fire station, attended. The first crew arrived in around three minutes.
"One car had been in collision with a parked car. Firefighters gave first aid to a man who was trapped by his injuries and cut off the roof of the vehicle to remove him safely."
The number 25 bus was diverted to avoid the road closures, but the service has since returned to its normal route.