Cyclists brave rain to raise thousands for charity

he riders get ready to set off from the Northern Hub, with JMS of Doncaster managing director John Sheard in the driving seat

The team of 20 riders from Ettingshall logistics firm Pallet-Track and its shareholder members took on the challenge over the weekend of August 7 and 8 in support of St Basils, which provides help for young people who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.

The riders, including Pallet-Track chief executieCaroline Green and Barrie Hodge from Birmingham-based St Basils, relied on pedal power alone to make the journey from the company’s northern hub in Ashton-in-Makerfield to its central Titan Distribution centre in Millfields Road.

St Basils is Pallet-Track’s nominated charity for 2021 and is the sole beneficiary of all its fundraising efforts this year.

Caroline said: “The conditions were incredibly bad, so a huge well done to everyone who took part.

“We had biblical rain throughout the first day and it was pouring with rain again on the second day.

“We encountered punctures and plenty of challenges but everyone completed the ride with a smile on their face. We’re delighted to finish the event, come rain or shine, for a fantastic cause.”

In a message to the riders who took part, Barrie Hodge, head of fundraising and communications at St Basils, said: “I just wanted to take a minute and thank you so much for organising such a brilliant event. What an incredible turn out from all the people who took part.

“The commitment to keep going during that horrendous weather was just amazing to see. I’ve honestly never cycled in weather as bad as that before and I’m from Scotland!”