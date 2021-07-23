Staff from Wolverhampton law firm spruce up gardens at Compton Care's Compton Hall

Lillie Pritchard, Katie Meads, Michael Portman-Hann & Beverley Collinswood (from left to right)

A total of 10 people from FBC Manby Bowdler, in Wolverhampton, visited Compton Care's Compton Hall in July to spruce up the space.

The hall is set in four-and-a-half acres of gardens and woodland and are open to inpatients, their families and loved ones at the city hospice.

And the gardens were in need of some care after the pandemic – and a cold winter – which the team from the law firm were on-hand to do.

Neil Lloyd, from FBC Manby Bowdler, said: "We heard the Compton Hall gardens were in need of some attention and were keen to help.

"We sent two teams over to the hall and they’ve done a great job of pitching in and restoring the green spaces back to their former glory, giving inpatients and visitors a peaceful place to relax and enjoy being surrounded by nature."

Katie Meads, Lillie Pritchard, Michael Portman-Hann & Beverley Collinswood (from left to right)

Elaine Reed, from Compton Care, added: "On behalf of everyone at Compton Care, I would like to thank the team for their hard work in the Compton Hall gardens helping us to maintain the beauty and tranquillity it provides for both patients and their families.