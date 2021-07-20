Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations offered in Wolverhampton in a bid to boost uptake of jab

Wolverhampton Council chiefs have made the move to ensure everyone is protected from the virus – insisting it hasn't "gone away".

It comes after more than 1,100 people tested positive in the last seven days with infection rates continuing to rise locally and nationally.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Infection rates are rising sharply and are predicted to increase further now that social restrictions have been eased.

"There are still a lot of young people who have not yet had their first doses. Although they have only recently been eligible, there is no time to delay; the sooner they have their vaccinations, the sooner they will be protected.”

"A lot of people may still be waiting to have their second doses, which are now recommended at eight weeks after the first one, for all ages. You can get these at walk-in clinics or at the vaccine bus too. Completing your vaccination by having the second dose will give you the best protection from Covid-19, so it’s important to do so as soon as possible."

People can receive their jabs at Woodcross Health Centre in Bilston until Saturday, Bradley Methodist Church from Thursday until Sunday and at Whitmore Reans Health Centre on Wednesday.

And jabs are available without appointment at Aldersley Leisure Village from Wednesday until Sunday and at Keats Grove Surgery at Low Hill on Wednesday. People can also get their jabs at Alfred Squire Health Centre on Tuesday only.

These clinics are in addition to the vaccine bus, which will be at Wednesfield Community Hub, Well Lane next to Sainsbury's, from Thursday until Sunday.