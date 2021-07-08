Family of Tom Kirwan share open letter to his killer on ninth anniversary of his murder

Tom Kirwan A tribute site to Tom Kirwan, off the ring road, in Wolverhampton

Tom, who was 23 years old at the time, was stabbed to death outside a Wolverhampton nightclub on Sunday, July 8, 2012.

Five people were jailed in 2014 for taking part in the trouble after being found guilty of affray – but no one has ever been charged with Tom's murder in Wednesfield Road after the violence flared between two groups.

Part of the violence that escalated outside the now-closed Uberra Club was caught on CCTV, but the moment of Tom's stabbing was not captured.

Tom was taken to hospital where he later died. The murder weapon has never been found and in 2018, the reward for information leading to a conviction was increased to £20,000.

On Thursday, on the ninth anniversary of Tom's murder, his family shared an open letter to his killer on social media. It said: "Today [July 8] marks the day you took our Tom's life away from him.

"Tom was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, an uncle and above all a friend to many.

"Destroying Tom's life caused a ripple effect and destroyed lives around him. Generations of our family to come will never get the pleasure of knowing him.

"You did not know Tom. Tom did not know you. There is no reasoning for anyone to take a life in such a brutal manner.

"How can you carry the weight of what you did that night? How can you carry on in the future knowing you took Tom's future away?

"Are you able to look at your children, enjoy your family knowing you severed Tom's chances of having his own family?

"Tom was the young age of 23. He has lost nine years today. Nine years to live and to love."

It added: "Please share our letter, our family want Tom's murderer to read this and to know the severity of his actions."

In an updated statement, West Midlands Police said: "Our investigation into Tom’s murder has never closed and every new piece of information will be considered and reviewed.

"Our thoughts remain with Tom’s family as they still seek answers.

"Anyone with information should contact our homicide unit via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

In 2018, Tom’s mother, Emer Kirwan, fought back tears as she appealed for help finding his killer on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow.

And in 2019, Wolverhampton comedian Gary Powndland revealed his true identity as Jack Kirwan to speak out on the seventh anniversary of his cousin Tom's death. He posted on his Facebook page appealing for witnesses to come forward.