Council leaders to protest housing targets as greenbelt homes plan consultation is approved

The draft Black Country Plan predicts 7,000 homes will go on greenbelt land

Council leaders say they are being forced to look at building on green belt due to overwhelming demand set by the Government.

It comes as the draft Black Country Plan was approved for consultation by Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton councils.

The plan, which looks at where new housing and employment land is needed, predicts that Black Country green belt will need to make way for more than 7,000 homes over the next decade.

Housing targets for the region are set by Government, as are those for other local authorities, leaving councils forced to find space for homes.

Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield said: "We don't agree with their targets. We feel they have pushed too many onto the Black Country.

"The four Black Country leaders, including the two Conservative leaders in Walsall and Dudley, are meeting with Housing Minister Chris Pincher to say 'we don't agree with your housing targets'.

"We don't agree with their threat that 'if we don't do it, they will do it' [allocate land for homes].

"We are all incensed with what is being pushed for housing numbers on our area.

"Even after we use every single piece of brownfield site, we are still short. We are being told 'if you have done that, look at green belt'.

"If we keep to their targets then the green belt is in danger."

It is a cross-party issue in the Black Country, with Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley echoing Labour Councillor Brookfield's concerns.

Councillor Harley believes Government methodology for calculating housing targets is "wrong and outdated".

He also said planning policy should be updated which does not require councils to build on green belt during housing shortages.

He continued: "If they [the Government] are really serious about not building on green belt, put that line in, stating local authorities do not need to have a review of green belt boundaries if they have a housing shortfall.

"Do that and everybody is happy. Give us the policy that everybody can work with because at the moment we can't work with this.

"We either have a housing shortfall or build on the green belt. If they force us to build on the green belt then that is their choosing.

"But I am quite happy to have a housing shortfall in Dudley."

He added: "It is a typical central Government ploy, set a policy then say that we don't need to build on green belt. Then when we do, they blame the local authorities.