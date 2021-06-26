Shakur Pinnock's loved ones to join to shine a light in his memory on Sunday night

Shakur Pinnock was described as fun-loving, jovial and generous by his mother Celine following his death

Shakur Amoy Pinnock, 20, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after he and his girlfriend Chante Hoosang were involved in a serious collision with a Volkswagen Golf while they were riding an e-scooter in Wolverhampton on June 12.

Shakur's mother, Celine Fraser-Pinnock, paid tribute to her "fun-loving, jovial and peaceful" son.

She said family and friends will gather socially distanced outside her house in Wolverhampton at 9.30pm on Sunday to pray and light candles.

Mrs Fraser-Pinnock added: "We have to wait until it's dark, we're going to do a little prayer and sing and everybody is going to be shining a light and candles.

Shakur and Chante together in hospital

"They're all going to be along the streets with social distancing, my street and the adjoining streets.

"If they can't be here they can light a light wherever they are.

"We just want to make sure everyone is praying for Shakur and to shine a light and pray for him.

"We've got a banner in his honour which will be outside the house."

She said: "Everybody is trying to be there for each other.

The banner in Shakur's honour

Shakur Pinnock with his mother Celine Fraser-Pinnock

"There's still flowers coming, lots of cards and people coming and sending messages."

To join Shakur's family and friends on Sunday, contact Mrs Fraser-Pinnock on social media for the address.

The driver of the VW Golf, a woman, was unhurt.

A crowdfunding page has been set up for Shakur's family at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shakurpinnock.

West Midlands Police has continued to appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force via the live chat facility at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101 at any time, quoting log 2690 of June 12.