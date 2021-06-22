New Mayor of Wolverhampton invites faith communities on board

Councillor Greg Brackenridge is the Mayor of Wolverhampton

Councillor Greg Brackenridge has aimed to make his year as the 162nd mayor of the city a year to celebrate diversity and follow his mayoral motto of 'Unity is strength'.

Part of this will be welcoming a member of a different faith community to each of the eight council meetings being held during the year, something Councillor Brackenridge said would give each a platform.

He said: "Historically, every mayor is asked to appoint a chaplain for the year and I felt that we could celebrate the diversity of Wolverhampton by having a different person of faith at each council meeting.

"We've asked members of both Christian denominations, as well as members of the Sikh, Hindu, Jewish, Islamic and Buddhist faiths and we're also working to arrange a humanist at one of the council meetings.

"Before each council meeting, similar to parliament, there is a prayer given, so we will have a prayer from each faith, which will also act as an education into what the prayer means and the relevance to their faith."

Councillor Brackenridge said he had seen the good work different faith communities carried out done even before he was elected as councillor in Wednesfield in 1996, with the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara one of the leaders in the community.

He said the faith communities across Wolverhampton had done so much to help people and work together.

He said: "A few examples include Excel Church in Bilston, which has linked with schools to provide help and food parcels and even presents for vulnerable families.

"I've also witnessed the work the Well Lane Gurdwara and St Thomas's Church in Wednesfield have come together for Wednesfield in Bloom, as well as fundraisers and other events.

"The Gurdwara also came down to a music festival we held in Wednesfield before the pandemic to hand out free food, following the Sikh principal of Langar Seva.

"If the last year has shown us anything, it's that when communities such as these come together, they can achieve anything."

Councillor Brackenridge said the work of Interfaith Wolverhampton and chair Councillor Jasbinder Dehar had helped him with arranging the council meeting attendees from faith communities and said the work organisations such as this really gave him a lift.

He said: "It really does lift you when you see this kind of work going on across the city and gives you real faith in humanity when you see people come together to work for the community.

"I have also said I am more than happy to attend any events if invited by faith and other groups, as well as my deputy Councillor Sandra Samuels, to learn more about the different faiths and cultures.

"My focus for this year is Unity is Strength and part of that will be celebrating these groups who have worked so hard to protect the most vulnerable people in the communities.