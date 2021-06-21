Compton Care holding fundraising walk

By Jamie BrassingtonWolverhamptonPublished:

A Black Country-based charity is holding a fundraising walk later this year.

Chillington Hall
Chillington Hall

Compton Care, based in Wolverhampton, will be holding its Memory Walk at Chillington Hall, based in Brewood, South Staffordshire, on September 19.

The walk will start at 11am and will take participants on a 5km walk of the tranquil grounds.

Kate Kelly, community and events manager, said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to come together with family and friends, and reflect on the memories of their loved ones.

"We are so grateful to Chillington Hall for allowing us to host such an event within their estate, which is usually not open to the public.

"When you emerge from the woodland area on the route there is a beautiful lake which completely takes your breath away – it is truly the perfect setting for our new memory walk and we’re looking forward to welcoming supporters of all ages on the day."

Registration fees, which cover the cost of running the event, are £12 per person or £40 for a family ticket, which compromises of two adults and up to four children aged under 18.

Early bird registration costs£10 per person or £36 for a family ticket, if booked before August 1.

Sponsorship is also encouraged.

To sign up, visit comptoncare.org.uk or call 0300 323 0250.

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

