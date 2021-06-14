West Park lake aerator moved after goose's leg 'shredded'

One of the aerators in the water at West Park, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Council has moved one of the aerators in the city's West Park after cygnets and geese were reportedly injured.

The aerators, which recirculate the water to increase oxygen levels and help keep fish healthy, had been placed near nests in the park's smaller lake before being moved.

The council said the aerators had been used in the park for more than four years "without incident" but one had now been moved as a precaution.

One regular park user, who asked to remain anonymous, said she found a goose with one leg and took it to the vets where it had to be put to sleep.

The aerators were turned off when she brought the issue up to the wardens but were then turned back on later in the day.

She said: "There's normally two aerators in the large lake and usually they put the two together. They're put in there for the fish, when the water is too hot they can't breathe.

"I saw them placed in the small lake and they were very close to the nesting area of geese, cygnets and moorhens.

"The young don't understand what it is and they get sucked in.

"It's sad, it's a ridiculous place to put it. We're getting injured ducks and all sorts.

"On Tuesday I saw a young goose very close to the aerator and his leg was completely shredded so I got him to the vets and they put him to sleep.

"I went straight back to West Park and knocked on the rangers' doors and showed them a photo.

"The machines were turned off but I went back later and they were back on.

"I'm fed up of seeing injured animals. I was so upset."

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: “This type of aerator has been used in West Park for approximately four years or more without incident.

"It’s one of the most environmentally friendly and gently sits on the water pushing the flow away from the device rather than drawing or dragging anything in. As a matter of precaution, we have removed the aerator from the smaller lake and repositioned it in the larger lake.