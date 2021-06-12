Emergency services close Wolverhampton road after 'serious collision'

Prestwood Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Emergency services have sealed off part of Prestwood Road on Saturday afternoon, with the air ambulance also filmed departing from the green near Newcross Care Home.

West Midland Police's serious collision investigation unit tweeted to say there had been serious collision.

They said: "Road currently closed whilst we examine the scene and record evidence. Thank you to local residents for their patience, we are working as quick as we can."

#Roadclosure Prestwood Road, #Wolverhampton Serious Collision. Road currently closed whilst we examine the scene and record evidence. Thank you to local residents for their patience, we are working as quick as we can @WMPolice pic.twitter.com/pRKSiSvzKV — SCIUWMP (@sciuwmp) June 12, 2021