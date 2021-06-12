Emergency services close Wolverhampton road after 'serious collision'

By David Stubbings

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance have been called to Wolverhampton this afternoon following a "serious collision" near New Cross Hospital.

Prestwood Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Prestwood Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Emergency services have sealed off part of Prestwood Road on Saturday afternoon, with the air ambulance also filmed departing from the green near Newcross Care Home.

West Midland Police's serious collision investigation unit tweeted to say there had been serious collision.

They said: "Road currently closed whilst we examine the scene and record evidence. Thank you to local residents for their patience, we are working as quick as we can."

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted.

